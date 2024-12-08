Robinson leads Missouri against No. 1 Kansas after 29-point game

Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (7-1) Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5.5; over/under is…

Kansas Jayhawks (7-1) at Missouri Tigers (7-1)

Columbia, Missouri; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jayhawks -5.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Missouri hosts No. 1 Kansas after Anthony Robinson II scored 29 points in Missouri’s 98-93 win over the California Golden Bears.

The Tigers have gone 7-0 at home. Missouri averages 10.8 turnovers per game and is 6-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents.

The Jayhawks are 0-1 on the road. Kansas ranks sixth in college basketball with 19.8 assists per game led by Dajuan Harris averaging 6.0.

Missouri makes 52.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 12.5 percentage points higher than Kansas has allowed to its opponents (40.1%). Kansas has shot at a 50.3% clip from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points higher than the 40.5% shooting opponents of Missouri have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Caleb Grill averages 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.6 points while shooting 55.3% from beyond the arc.

Hunter Dickinson is averaging 14.5 points, nine rebounds and 1.6 steals for the Jayhawks.

