Robinson leads Mercer against Georgia State after 27-point performance

Mercer Bears (6-6) at Georgia State Panthers (4-8, 0-1 Sun Belt)

Atlanta; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Panthers -1.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Mercer visits Georgia State after Ahmad Robinson scored 27 points in Mercer’s 102-97 loss to the Winthrop Eagles.

The Panthers have gone 3-2 at home. Georgia State is 2-8 against opponents with a winning record.

The Bears are 1-5 on the road. Mercer leads the SoCon with 40.0 points per game in the paint led by Alex Holt averaging 12.0.

Georgia State is shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points lower than the 42.7% Mercer allows to opponents. Mercer averages 8.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 more made shot on average than the 7.9 per game Georgia State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Zarigue Nutter is averaging 15.7 points for the Panthers.

Tyler Johnson is averaging 16.2 points and 1.5 steals for the Bears.

LAST 10 GAMES: Panthers: 3-7, averaging 72.2 points, 33.9 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 6.1 steals and 2.0 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 79.0 points per game.

Bears: 5-5, averaging 81.4 points, 34.8 rebounds, 14.7 assists, 9.8 steals and 3.0 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

