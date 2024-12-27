Robinson, Fresno State Bulldogs to visit Thomas, UNLV Rebels

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-8, 0-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (6-5) Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels…

Fresno State Bulldogs (4-8, 0-1 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (6-5)

Las Vegas; Saturday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rebels -14.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Fresno State visits UNLV in MWC action Saturday.

The Rebels are 5-1 on their home court. UNLV ranks sixth in the MWC with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jeremiah Cherry averaging 1.5.

The Bulldogs are 0-1 against MWC opponents. Fresno State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

UNLV scores 71.5 points per game, 8.1 fewer points than the 79.6 Fresno State allows. Fresno State averages 6.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.3 fewer made shots on average than the 7.7 per game UNLV allows.

The Rebels and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is averaging 16.5 points and 4.1 assists for the Rebels.

Elijah Price is averaging 8.9 points and 8.3 rebounds for the Bulldogs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 5-5, averaging 69.3 points, 30.4 rebounds, 12.0 assists, 7.2 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.6 points per game.

Bulldogs: 3-7, averaging 71.3 points, 33.8 rebounds, 9.9 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 39.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.