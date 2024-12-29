Robinson and the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns take on conference foe Georgia Southern

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5) Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Georgia…

Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (5-5) at Georgia Southern Eagles (7-5)

Statesboro, Georgia; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana visits Georgia Southern in Sun Belt action Sunday.

The Eagles have gone 3-1 in home games. Georgia Southern ranks fourth in the Sun Belt in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 40.3% shooting.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 0-2 on the road. Louisiana ranks second in the Sun Belt shooting 33.0% from 3-point range.

Georgia Southern is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 0.3 percentage points higher than the 38.8% Louisiana allows to opponents. Louisiana averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.8 fewer made shots on average than the 6.6 per game Georgia Southern allows.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nicole Gwynn is averaging 11.3 points and 1.7 steals for the Eagles.

Erica Lafayette is averaging 12.1 points for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

