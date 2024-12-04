Robertson and SMU host Missouri

SMU Mustangs (5-3) at Missouri Tigers (7-3) Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Missouri after Nya…

SMU Mustangs (5-3) at Missouri Tigers (7-3)

Columbia, Missouri; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SMU faces Missouri after Nya Robertson scored 29 points in SMU’s 71-46 victory against the UT Arlington Mavericks.

The Tigers have gone 5-1 at home. Missouri is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Mustangs are 0-1 on the road. SMU is second in the ACC with 13.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Jessica Peterson averaging 4.6.

Missouri scores 71.4 points, 10.1 more per game than the 61.3 SMU gives up. SMU averages 4.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 fewer makes per game than Missouri allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Abbey Schreacke is shooting 40.9% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, while averaging 10.5 points.

Robertson is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Mustangs, while averaging 22.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

