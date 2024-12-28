Robert Morris hosts Northern Kentucky following Robinson’s 20-point showing

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-5, 0-2 Horizon League) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2…

Northern Kentucky Norse (7-6, 2-0 Horizon League) at Robert Morris Colonials (8-5, 0-2 Horizon League)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Northern Kentucky faces Robert Morris after Trey Robinson scored 20 points in Northern Kentucky’s 58-47 win over the South Carolina State Bulldogs.

The Colonials have gone 7-1 at home. Robert Morris averages 72.1 points while outscoring opponents by 2.3 points per game.

The Norse are 2-0 against Horizon League opponents. Northern Kentucky is eighth in the Horizon League scoring 28.8 points per game in the paint led by Robinson averaging 6.4.

Robert Morris scores 72.1 points per game, 3.7 more points than the 68.4 Northern Kentucky allows. Northern Kentucky averages 7.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

The matchup Sunday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: DJ Smith is averaging 8.4 points for the Colonials.

Sam Vinson is averaging 11.8 points, 4.3 assists and 2.3 steals for the Norse.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colonials: 7-3, averaging 72.2 points, 34.0 rebounds, 13.4 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.8 points per game.

Norse: 7-3, averaging 73.4 points, 31.4 rebounds, 15.1 assists, 9.9 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

