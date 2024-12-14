Robert Morris hosts Mercyhurst after Kuhns’ 25-point game

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-6) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst…

Mercyhurst Lakers (2-6) at Robert Morris Colonials (3-6, 1-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Mercyhurst visits Robert Morris after Bailey Kuhns scored 25 points in Mercyhurst’s 70-66 loss to the Toledo Rockets.

The Colonials are 2-2 on their home court. Robert Morris allows 62.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 3.1 points per game.

The Lakers have gone 0-6 away from home. Mercyhurst is 2-5 against opponents over .500.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.2 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.8 more made shots on average than the 3.4 per game Mercyhurst allows. Mercyhurst averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon is scoring 10.0 points per game with 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 assists for the Colonials.

Allyson Ross is shooting 38.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 7.8 points and two steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

