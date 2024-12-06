Robert Morris faces Milwaukee, aims to halt 5-game slide

Milwaukee Panthers (3-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-1 Horizon) Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Milwaukee Panthers (3-7, 0-1 Horizon) at Robert Morris Colonials (2-6, 0-1 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Robert Morris comes into the matchup against Milwaukee after losing five straight games.

The Colonials have gone 1-2 in home games. Robert Morris is sixth in the Horizon with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Danielle Vuletich averaging 1.9.

The Panthers are 0-1 in conference games. Milwaukee ranks seventh in the Horizon with 31.1 rebounds per game led by Anna Lutz averaging 6.3.

Robert Morris is shooting 39.1% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points lower than the 44.2% Milwaukee allows to opponents. Milwaukee averages 6.5 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.5 per game Robert Morris gives up.

The Colonials and Panthers square off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noa Givon averages 1.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Colonials, scoring 10.0 points while shooting 21.6% from beyond the arc.

Kacee Baumhower is averaging 16.6 points for the Panthers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

