Robert Morris and Saint Bonaventure meet for cross-conference game

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (4-6) at Robert Morris Colonials (4-7, 1-2 Horizon)

Moon Township, Pennsylvania; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dani Haskell and Saint Bonaventure visit Noa Givon and Robert Morris in a non-conference matchup.

The Colonials are 3-3 on their home court. Robert Morris is 1-2 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bonnies are 1-4 on the road. Saint Bonaventure has a 2-0 record in one-possession games.

Robert Morris’ average of 4.1 made 3-pointers per game is 1.8 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.5 per game Robert Morris gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Givon is averaging 10.3 points and 1.5 steals for the Colonials.

Haskell is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Bonnies.

