Robbie Avila scores 19 to lead Saint Louis over winless Chicago State 85-62

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Robbie Avila’s 19 points helped Saint Louis defeat winless Chicago State 85-62 on Sunday.

Avila also had seven rebounds for the Billikens (6-3). Gibson Jimerson added 18 points and seven rebounds. Kalu Anya had 14 points.

The Cougars (0-11) were led in scoring by Noble Crawford, who finished with 18 points. Jalen Forrest added 13 points and seven rebounds. Troy McCoy finished with 11 points.

Saint Louis took the lead with 13:38 remaining in the first half and never looked back. Avila led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put them up 41-33 at the break.

