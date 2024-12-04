Rivers leads NC State against No. 18 Ole Miss after 21-point showing

Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) at NC State Wolfpack (4-3) Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: NC State…

Ole Miss Rebels (5-2) at NC State Wolfpack (4-3)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: NC State hosts No. 18 Ole Miss after Saniya Rivers scored 21 points in NC State’s 82-65 loss to the LSU Tigers.

The Wolfpack have gone 3-0 in home games. NC State is 0-1 in one-possession games.

The Rebels are 1-0 on the road. Ole Miss has a 5-1 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

NC State makes 45.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Ole Miss has allowed to its opponents (34.5%). Ole Miss averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.0 fewer made shot on average than the 7.3 per game NC State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aziaha James is scoring 17.6 points per game and averaging 5.1 rebounds for the Wolfpack.

Kirsten Deans is averaging 12.1 points for the Rebels.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.