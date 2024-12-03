Riley and Utah Tech host Boise State

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-7) at Boise State Broncos (5-2) Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -23.5;…

Utah Tech Trailblazers (2-7) at Boise State Broncos (5-2)

Boise, Idaho; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Broncos -23.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: Utah Tech visits Boise State after Beon Riley scored 22 points in Utah Tech’s 71-68 loss to the Portland State Vikings.

The Broncos are 3-0 on their home court. Boise State is fourth in the MWC with 16.6 assists per game led by Alvaro Cardenas Torre averaging 5.3.

The Trailblazers are 0-5 in road games. Utah Tech is eighth in the WAC scoring 68.1 points per game and is shooting 39.2%.

Boise State scores 81.6 points, 7.5 more per game than the 74.1 Utah Tech gives up. Utah Tech averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 fewer makes per game than Boise State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyson Degenhart is shooting 54.2% and averaging 16.4 points for the Broncos.

Riley is shooting 47.8% and averaging 14.5 points for the Trailblazers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.