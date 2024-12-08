Riley Allenspach, Trey Fort lead Samford past Austin Peay 72-47

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Riley Allenspach and Trey Fort scored 15 apiece in Samford’s 72-47 victory over Austin Peay on…

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Riley Allenspach and Trey Fort scored 15 apiece in Samford’s 72-47 victory over Austin Peay on Sunday.

Allenspach shot 6 of 12 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line for the Bulldogs (9-2). Fort went 5 of 9 from the field (5 for 8 from 3-point range).

The Governors (4-5) were led by Darius Dawson with 18 points. Akili Evans added 10 points and three steals.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

