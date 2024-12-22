Rider visits NC State on 3-game road slide

Rider Broncs (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM…

Rider Broncs (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wolfpack -20.5; over/under is 136.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider will try to break its three-game road skid when the Broncs face NC State.

The Wolfpack have gone 7-1 at home. NC State is the leader in the ACC with 17.2 fast break points.

The Broncs are 4-5 in road games. Rider has a 3-4 record against teams above .500.

NC State is shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.1% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 5.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 fewer makes per game than NC State allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marcus Hill is scoring 12.7 points per game with 3.2 rebounds and 1.7 assists for the Wolfpack.

TJ Weeks Jr. is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Broncs, while averaging 13.1 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.