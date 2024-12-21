Rider visits NC State on 3-game road skid

Rider Broncs (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC) Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

Rider Broncs (4-8, 0-2 MAAC) at NC State Wolfpack (7-4, 1-0 ACC)

Raleigh, North Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider visits NC State looking to end its three-game road skid.

The Wolfpack have gone 7-1 in home games. NC State ranks fourth in the ACC with 36.0 points per game in the paint led by Marcus Hill averaging 7.8.

The Broncs are 4-5 on the road. Rider averages 11.3 turnovers per game and is 0-4 when turning the ball over less than opponents.

NC State’s average of 5.7 made 3-pointers per game is 3.1 fewer made shots on average than the 8.8 per game Rider gives up. Rider averages 63.7 points per game, 2.6 fewer than the 66.3 NC State allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Hill is shooting 50.5% and averaging 12.7 points for the Wolfpack.

TJ Weeks Jr. is averaging 13.1 points for the Broncs.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolfpack: 6-4, averaging 71.0 points, 29.6 rebounds, 11.8 assists, 7.2 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.3 points per game.

Broncs: 3-7, averaging 64.6 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.1 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

