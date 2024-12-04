Rider visits Monmouth on 3-game road slide

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Monmouth Hawks (2-6) West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rider will…

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Monmouth Hawks (2-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider will try to end its three-game road slide when the Broncs take on Monmouth.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 in home games. Monmouth has a 0-4 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Broncs have gone 1-3 away from home. Rider gives up 64.0 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Monmouth’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.3 fewer made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Rider allows. Rider has shot at a 40.9% clip from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points fewer than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks.

Gabby Turco is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 3.0 rebounds for the Broncs.

