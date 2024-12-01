Rider visits Boston University after Giannaros’ 24-point showing

Rider Broncs (1-4) at Boston University Terriers (3-3) Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Rider after…

Rider Broncs (1-4) at Boston University Terriers (3-3)

Boston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Boston University faces Rider after Alex Giannaros scored 24 points in Boston University’s 69-61 loss to the Georgetown Hoyas.

The Terriers have gone 3-1 in home games. Boston University ranks ninth in the Patriot with 5.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Sisi Bentley averaging 2.0.

The Broncs have gone 1-2 away from home. Rider averages 19.6 turnovers per game and is 1-2 when winning the turnover battle.

Boston University averages 58.5 points per game, 5.5 fewer points than the 64.0 Rider gives up. Rider averages 57.2 points per game, 4.0 fewer than the 61.2 Boston University allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Giannaros is scoring 16.5 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Terriers.

Gabby Turco is averaging 16.4 points for the Broncs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

