Rider takes on Fairleigh Dickinson, looks to end 5-game skid

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (6-2) at Rider Broncs (1-6)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider looks to end its five-game skid when the Broncs play Fairleigh Dickinson.

The Broncs are 0-2 on their home court. Rider ranks ninth in the MAAC in rebounding averaging 28.0 rebounds. Mariona Cos-Morales leads the Broncs with 4.3 boards.

The Knights have gone 3-2 away from home. Fairleigh Dickinson is third in the NEC scoring 63.3 points per game and is shooting 39.8%.

Rider’s average of 4.0 made 3-pointers per game is 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Fairleigh Dickinson gives up. Fairleigh Dickinson averages 7.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.1 more made shots on average than the 6.3 per game Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is scoring 13.4 points per game and averaging 3.3 rebounds for the Broncs.

Ava Renninger is averaging 15.4 points for the Knights.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

