Rider hosts Quinnipiac following Weeks’ 21-point game

Quinnipiac Bobcats (3-5) at Rider Broncs (4-5, 0-1 MAAC)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 140.5

BOTTOM LINE: Rider plays Quinnipiac after TJ Weeks Jr. scored 21 points in Rider’s 78-75 loss to the Fairfield Stags.

The Broncs have gone 0-1 at home. Rider is 0-1 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

The Bobcats are 1-5 on the road. Quinnipiac has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Rider is shooting 41.8% from the field this season, 0.1 percentage points higher than the 41.7% Quinnipiac allows to opponents. Quinnipiac averages 68.6 points per game, 2.7 fewer than the 71.3 Rider gives up to opponents.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weeks is scoring 13.4 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Broncs.

Amarri Tice is scoring 12.6 points per game and averaging 5.8 rebounds for the Bobcats.

