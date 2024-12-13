Rider hosts Hayward and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-6) at Rider Broncs (1-7) Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Rider after…

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-6) at Rider Broncs (1-7)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill plays Rider after Sharn Hayward scored 27 points in Stonehill’s 75-43 victory over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Broncs have gone 0-3 in home games. Rider is ninth in the MAAC scoring 54.4 points while shooting 39.3% from the field.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. Stonehill averages 17.6 turnovers per game and is 1-0 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Rider is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Rider gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is shooting 42.4% and averaging 13.3 points for the Broncs.

Hayward is shooting 40.2% and averaging 15.4 points for the Skyhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

