Rider hosts Hayward and Stonehill

Stonehill Skyhawks (3-6) at Rider Broncs (1-7)

Lawrenceville, New Jersey; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stonehill takes on Rider after Sharn Hayward scored 27 points in Stonehill’s 75-43 win over the Dartmouth Big Green.

The Broncs are 0-3 in home games. Rider is 1-3 in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Skyhawks are 1-4 on the road. Stonehill gives up 72.6 points to opponents while being outscored by 6.5 points per game.

Rider is shooting 39.3% from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points lower than the 41.3% Stonehill allows to opponents. Stonehill averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Rider allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Gabby Turco is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists for the Broncs.

Hayward is scoring 15.4 points per game and averaging 2.2 rebounds for the Skyhawks.

