Rider faces Pennsylvania on 5-game slide

Rider Broncs (4-7, 0-2 MAAC) at Pennsylvania Quakers (3-7)

Philadelphia; Friday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider aims to stop its five-game losing streak with a victory over Pennsylvania.

The Quakers are 2-3 on their home court. Pennsylvania is third in the Ivy League with 9.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Ethan Roberts averaging 2.1.

The Broncs have gone 4-4 away from home. Rider is sixth in the MAAC with 10.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Tariq Ingraham averaging 2.8.

Pennsylvania is shooting 38.1% from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points lower than the 44.4% Rider allows to opponents. Rider averages 63.5 points per game, 9.4 fewer points than the 72.9 Pennsylvania gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Roberts is scoring 17.1 points per game with 5.2 rebounds and 2.1 assists for the Quakers.

Ruben Rodriguez is averaging 2.3 points for the Broncs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

