Rider faces Monmouth on 3-game road skid

Rider Broncs (1-5) at Monmouth Hawks (2-6)

West Long Branch, New Jersey; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rider will attempt to break its three-game road skid when the Broncs visit Monmouth.

The Hawks have gone 2-1 at home. Monmouth is 0-3 against opponents with a winning record.

The Broncs are 1-3 on the road. Rider is seventh in the MAAC scoring 57.5 points per game and is shooting 40.9%.

Monmouth is shooting 39.9% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 38.2% Rider allows to opponents. Rider has shot at a 40.9% rate from the field this season, 1.2 percentage points less than the 42.1% shooting opponents of Monmouth have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Damaris Rodriguez is scoring 13.9 points per game and averaging 2.9 rebounds for the Hawks.

Gabby Turco is averaging 14.3 points for the Broncs.

