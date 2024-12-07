Richmond visits Columbia after Weiss’ 24-point game

Richmond Spiders (8-1) at Columbia Lions (7-3) New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Richmond after Riley…

Richmond Spiders (8-1) at Columbia Lions (7-3)

New York; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Richmond after Riley Weiss scored 24 points in Columbia’s 81-79 victory against the San Francisco Dons.

The Lions have gone 4-0 at home. Columbia ranks seventh in the Ivy League with 21.1 defensive rebounds per game led by Cecelia Collins averaging 4.3.

The Spiders are 3-0 on the road. Richmond is 6-0 when it turns the ball over less than its opponents and averages 16.0 turnovers per game.

Columbia averages 7.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 6.3 per game Richmond gives up. Richmond has shot at a 49.0% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 42.3% shooting opponents of Columbia have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Weiss is shooting 36.7% from beyond the arc with 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 17.4 points.

Rachel Ullstrom is averaging 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 2.4 steals for the Spiders.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

