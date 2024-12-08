Richmond visits Broome and No. 2 Auburn

Richmond Spiders (4-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-1) Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30; over/under is…

Richmond Spiders (4-4) at Auburn Tigers (7-1)

Auburn, Alabama; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -30; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 2 Auburn plays Richmond after Johni Broome scored 20 points in Auburn’s 84-78 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Tigers are 3-0 on their home court. Auburn is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Spiders are 0-2 on the road. Richmond ranks fourth in the A-10 with 35.1 rebounds per game led by Apostolos Roumoglou averaging 6.8.

Auburn averages 85.6 points, 18.1 more per game than the 67.5 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 71.1 points per game, 2.3 more than the 68.8 Auburn gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Broome is scoring 20.6 points per game and averaging 12.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Jason Roche averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Spiders, scoring 7.3 points while shooting 50.0% from beyond the arc.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.