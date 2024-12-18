Richmond Spiders travel to take on the William & Mary Tribe

Richmond Spiders (4-6) at William & Mary Tribe (4-6) Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -3.5;…

Richmond Spiders (4-6) at William & Mary Tribe (4-6)

Williamsburg, Virginia; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tribe -3.5; over/under is 155.5

BOTTOM LINE: Richmond visits William & Mary for a Division 1 Division matchup Wednesday.

The Tribe are 3-0 on their home court. William & Mary scores 83.7 points and has outscored opponents by 8.2 points per game.

The Spiders are 0-3 on the road. Richmond averages 10.0 turnovers per game and is 1-3 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

William & Mary scores 83.7 points, 10.6 more per game than the 73.1 Richmond allows. Richmond averages 70.9 points per game, 4.6 fewer than the 75.5 William & Mary gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Noah Collier is scoring 13.8 points per game with 5.6 rebounds and 1.5 assists for the Tribe.

Delonnie Hunt is shooting 45.2% and averaging 18.8 points for the Spiders.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.