Richmond hosts VMI after Bradley’s 20-point performance

VMI Keydets (6-6) at Richmond Spiders (4-7)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -12.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Richmond after Rickey Bradley, Jr. scored 20 points in VMI’s 100-61 victory over the Regent Royals.

The Spiders have gone 2-2 at home. Richmond has a 2-5 record against opponents over .500.

The Keydets are 1-4 in road games. VMI ranks fifth in the SoCon giving up 70.7 points while holding opponents to 43.3% shooting.

Richmond is shooting 42.7% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points lower than the 43.3% VMI allows to opponents. VMI scores 5.8 more points per game (80.7) than Richmond allows (74.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Beagle is averaging 10.1 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Spiders.

Tan Yildizoglu is averaging 7.3 points and 5.3 assists for the Keydets.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 3-7, averaging 69.5 points, 31.5 rebounds, 10.7 assists, 6.1 steals and 1.9 blocks per game while shooting 41.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.6 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 78.9 points, 34.2 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 8.3 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.3 points.

