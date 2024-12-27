Richmond hosts FGCU after Johnson’s 25-point game

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-8) at Richmond Spiders (5-7) Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -1.5;…

Florida Gulf Coast Eagles (4-8) at Richmond Spiders (5-7)

Richmond, Virginia; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Spiders -1.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: FGCU visits Richmond after Dallion Johnson scored 25 points in FGCU’s 79-62 win against the Florida Tech Panthers.

The Spiders are 3-2 on their home court. Richmond has a 3-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Eagles are 1-5 on the road. FGCU ranks second in the ASUN allowing 68.7 points while holding opponents to 43.2% shooting.

Richmond scores 72.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 68.7 FGCU gives up. FGCU averages 66.6 points per game, 8.0 fewer points than the 74.6 Richmond allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jonathan Beagle is averaging 9.6 points and 5.5 rebounds for the Spiders.

Johnson is shooting 40.6% and averaging 13.4 points for the Eagles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 4-6, averaging 70.1 points, 31.3 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 68.4 points, 29.9 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 6.7 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.