Richmond hosts Dayton following Wolf’s 23-point game

Dayton Flyers (6-5) at Richmond Spiders (9-4) Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Richmond after Ivy…

Dayton Flyers (6-5) at Richmond Spiders (9-4)

Richmond, Virginia; Sunday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Dayton visits Richmond after Ivy Wolf scored 23 points in Dayton’s 80-66 loss to the Vanderbilt Commodores.

The Spiders have gone 3-2 in home games. Richmond ranks second in the A-10 with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Rachel Ullstrom averaging 11.0.

The Flyers are 0-1 in road games. Dayton is seventh in the A-10 scoring 65.0 points per game and is shooting 40.5%.

Richmond scores 72.4 points, 8.4 more per game than the 64.0 Dayton allows. Dayton has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 37.9% shooting opponents of Richmond have averaged.

The Spiders and Flyers square off Sunday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Maggie Doogan is averaging 14.5 points and 6.2 rebounds for the Spiders.

Wolf averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Flyers, scoring 17.0 points while shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Spiders: 6-4, averaging 70.7 points, 30.4 rebounds, 17.9 assists, 6.9 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.7 points per game.

Flyers: 5-5, averaging 64.0 points, 35.0 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 63.4 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.