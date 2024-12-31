Richie Saunders scores career-high 30 as BYU rolls to 76-56 victory over Arizona State

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 30 points and BYU cruised to a 76-56 victory over Arizona…

PROVO, Utah (AP) — Richie Saunders scored a career-high 30 points and BYU cruised to a 76-56 victory over Arizona State on Tuesday in a Big 12 Conference opener.

Saunders made 11 of 18 shots with a career-best six 3-pointers and 2 of 3 free throws for the Cougars (10-2), who have won four in a row. He is the first BYU player to score 30 since Alex Barcello had 33 nearly three years ago.

Kanon Catchings buried three from 3-point range and scored 11 for BYU. Keba Keita had nine points and 10 rebounds.

BJ Freeman had 11 points to lead the Sun Devils (9-3).

Saunders made three 3-pointers and scored 13 to help BYU take a 31-26 advantage into halftime. He scored eight as the Cougars jumped out to an 11-2 lead and his 3-pointer off a fast break gave them an 18-4 advantage in the first 8:19. Arizona State shot just 32.3% and missed 13 of 15 from 3-point range in falling behind at the intermission.

Saunders hit a 3-pointer and Keita had baskets at both ends of a 9-0 run as BYU upped its lead to 12 in the first three minutes of the second half. The Cougars led by double digits from there.

BYU travels to play No. 14 Houston on Saturday. Arizona State will host Colorado on Saturday.

