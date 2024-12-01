Richardson scores 19 and No. 13 Duke women defeat Columbia 77-61

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 13 Duke to a…

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Reigan Richardson scored 19 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead No. 13 Duke to a 77-61 victory over Columbia on Sunday.

Columbia led for a few minutes in the early going, the last time at 11-10. Duke then went on a 12-2 run on the way to a 25-17 lead after one quarter.

Columbia was within 38-30 late in the second quarter before Duke closed out the half with a 3-pointer from Vanessa de Jesus and a jumper by Jadyn Donovan. The Blue Devils shot 58% in the first quarter and 57% in the second to build a 43-30 halftime lead.

Duke’s largest lead of the third quarter was 18 points with 4 1/2 minutes to go. Later, Columbia scored the last five points of the period to get within 63-51 heading to the fourth.

Ashlon Jackson and Richardson scored four points each in the Blue Devils’ 12-4 run through the first eight minutes of the fourth quarter, extending their lead to 75-55.

Delaney Thomas had 10 points and seven rebounds and de Jesus added 10 points and six assists off the bench for the Blue Devils (8-1).

Kitty Henderson scored 20 points, Riley Weiss 17 and Cecilia Collins 10 for the Lions (6-3).

The Blue Devils shot 52% for the game, with 4 of 12 3-pointers, and they made 5 of 6 free throws.

The Lions shot 38%, with 4 of 22 3-pointers, and they made 9 of 14 free throws.

Duke defeated Columbia 66-62 in New York last season in the only other meeting between the teams.

