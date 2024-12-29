Richards leads McNeese against SE Louisiana after 21-point game

SE Louisiana Lions (6-6, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (7-5, 1-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-6, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (7-5, 1-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts SE Louisiana after DJ Richards scored 21 points in McNeese’s 86-61 victory over the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowboys are 4-1 on their home court. McNeese is 3-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The Lions are 0-1 in Southland play. SE Louisiana is eighth in the Southland scoring 72.1 points per game and is shooting 45.0%.

McNeese scores 76.4 points, 9.1 more per game than the 67.3 SE Louisiana allows. SE Louisiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game McNeese allows.

The Cowboys and Lions square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joe Charles is averaging 9.3 points, 6.4 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Cowboys.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.