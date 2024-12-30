Richards and McNeese host SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (6-6, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (7-5, 1-0 Southland) Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM…

SE Louisiana Lions (6-6, 0-1 Southland) at McNeese Cowboys (7-5, 1-0 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cowboys -17; over/under is 133.5

BOTTOM LINE: McNeese hosts SE Louisiana after DJ Richards scored 21 points in McNeese’s 86-61 win against the New Orleans Privateers.

The Cowboys are 4-1 on their home court. McNeese is eighth in the Southland with 9.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Joe Charles averaging 2.4.

The Lions are 0-1 against Southland opponents. SE Louisiana ranks fourth in the Southland shooting 34.0% from 3-point range.

McNeese makes 48.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (41.7%). SE Louisiana averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game McNeese gives up.

The Cowboys and Lions square off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sincere Parker is averaging 14.8 points for the Cowboys.

Sam Hines Jr. is averaging 15.6 points and 7.2 rebounds for the Lions.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 6-4, averaging 73.3 points, 30.9 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.8 points per game.

Lions: 5-5, averaging 70.2 points, 32.7 rebounds, 13.0 assists, 7.8 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

