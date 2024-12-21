Richard leads No. 7 Florida against North Florida after 22-point game

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida Gators (11-0) Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -24.5; over/under…

North Florida Ospreys (7-5) at Florida Gators (11-0)

Gainesville, Florida; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gators -24.5; over/under is 170.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 7 Florida hosts North Florida after Will Richard scored 22 points in Florida’s 90-84 victory over the North Carolina Tar Heels.

The Gators have gone 5-0 in home games. Florida has a 10-0 record against opponents above .500.

The Ospreys are 3-4 on the road. North Florida ranks second in the ASUN shooting 36.4% from 3-point range.

Florida averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 2.7 more made shots than the 7.1 per game North Florida gives up. North Florida averages 13.6 made 3-pointers per game this season, 7.5 more made shots on average than the 6.1 per game Florida allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Walter Clayton Jr. is averaging 18.5 points and 3.5 assists for the Gators.

Josh Harris is averaging 16.4 points and seven rebounds for the Ospreys.

LAST 10 GAMES: Gators: 10-0, averaging 85.4 points, 42.0 rebounds, 15.9 assists, 8.0 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.2 points per game.

Ospreys: 5-5, averaging 89.1 points, 35.6 rebounds, 18.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 45.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

