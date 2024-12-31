Rice visits Tulane after Mabry’s 26-point game

Rice Owls (7-6, 0-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4, 1-0 AAC) New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Rice Owls (7-6, 0-1 AAC) at Tulane Green Wave (8-4, 1-0 AAC)

New Orleans; Wednesday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tulane hosts Rice after Amira Mabry scored 26 points in Tulane’s 91-71 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

The Green Wave are 6-1 on their home court. Tulane scores 71.7 points and has outscored opponents by 7.8 points per game.

The Owls are 0-1 against AAC opponents. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 30.3% from 3-point range.

Tulane’s average of 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.9 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Rice allows. Rice averages 66.9 points per game, 3.0 more than the 63.9 Tulane gives up to opponents.

The Green Wave and Owls meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kendall Sneed is averaging 11.3 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for the Green Wave.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.1 points for the Owls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Green Wave: 8-2, averaging 74.5 points, 38.5 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.2 points per game.

Owls: 5-5, averaging 67.0 points, 34.0 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 6.6 steals and 3.3 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

