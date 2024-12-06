Rice Owls to visit the Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns Saturday

Rice Owls (6-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3) Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays Rice in…

Rice Owls (6-3) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (3-3)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Louisiana plays Rice in a matchup of Division 1 Division opponents.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 3-0 on their home court. Louisiana is 0-1 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Owls are 0-1 on the road. Rice ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 31.7% from 3-point range.

Louisiana averages 56.7 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than the 61.6 Rice allows. Rice averages 6.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Louisiana gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erica Lafayette is scoring 11.0 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns.

Dominique Ennis is averaging 11.6 points for the Owls.

___

