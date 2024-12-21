Rice hosts Tillmon and Prairie View A&M

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-10) at Rice Owls (8-4) Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits…

Prairie View A&M Panthers (1-10) at Rice Owls (8-4)

Houston; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Prairie View A&M visits Rice after Jordan Tillmon scored 24 points in Prairie View A&M’s 111-75 loss to the UCLA Bruins.

The Owls have gone 4-1 in home games. Rice ranks third in the AAC in rebounding with 35.3 rebounds. Caden Powell leads the Owls with 7.6 boards.

The Panthers are 0-10 on the road. Prairie View A&M ranks second in the SWAC shooting 34.2% from 3-point range.

Rice scores 70.7 points per game, 26.2 fewer points than the 96.9 Prairie View A&M allows. Prairie View A&M averages 6.9 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 more makes per game than Rice allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alem Huseinovic is shooting 41.8% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 9.8 points.

Nick Anderson is scoring 19.0 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists for the Panthers.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 7-3, averaging 70.6 points, 35.6 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 5.0 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.4 points per game.

Panthers: 0-10, averaging 76.4 points, 23.9 rebounds, 12.3 assists, 7.7 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.6 points.

