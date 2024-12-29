Rice hosts South Florida following Puisis’ 23-point outing

South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Rice Owls (7-5) Houston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Rice after…

South Florida Bulls (7-6) at Rice Owls (7-5)

Houston; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Rice after Sammie Puisis scored 23 points in South Florida’s 65-56 victory against the Duke Blue Devils.

The Owls are 6-1 in home games. Rice scores 67.2 points while outscoring opponents by 3.2 points per game.

The Bulls are 0-2 on the road. South Florida averages 61.8 points and has outscored opponents by 2.7 points per game.

Rice averages 6.1 made 3-pointers per game, 1.3 more made shots than the 4.8 per game South Florida allows. South Florida averages 5.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 fewer makes per game than Rice allows.

The Owls and Bulls square off Sunday for the first time in AAC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dominique Ennis is scoring 10.9 points per game with 3.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists for the Owls.

Mama Dembele is averaging 5.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.6 steals for the Bulls.

LAST 10 GAMES: Owls: 6-4, averaging 68.2 points, 34.8 rebounds, 15.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 41.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.3 points per game.

Bulls: 5-5, averaging 59.9 points, 31.9 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 10.0 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 40.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.7 points.

