Rhode Island visits Brown following Lilly’s 23-point game

Rhode Island Rams (9-0) at Brown Bears (6-3) Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Rhode…

Rhode Island Rams (9-0) at Brown Bears (6-3)

Providence, Rhode Island; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Brown faces Rhode Island after Kino Lilly Jr. scored 23 points in Brown’s 76-75 victory over the Bryant Bulldogs.

The Bears are 3-2 on their home court. Brown scores 73.8 points and has outscored opponents by 7.1 points per game.

The Rams play their first true road game after going 9-0 to start the season. Rhode Island is the A-10 leader with 28.9 defensive rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 5.1.

Brown scores 73.8 points per game, 4.1 more points than the 69.7 Rhode Island allows. Rhode Island averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.3 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Brown gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lilly is shooting 46.9% from beyond the arc with 4.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Bears, while averaging 19.9 points and 3.2 assists.

Sebastian Thomas is averaging 16.8 points, 7.3 assists and 2.5 steals for the Rams.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

