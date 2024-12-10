Rhode Island visits Belker and Princeton

Rhode Island Rams (4-7) at Princeton Tigers (5-4) Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Rhode…

Rhode Island Rams (4-7) at Princeton Tigers (5-4)

Princeton, New Jersey; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Rhode Island after Skye Belker scored 24 points in Princeton’s 79-76 loss to the Utah Utes.

The Tigers have gone 1-0 at home. Princeton scores 68.7 points and has outscored opponents by 1.7 points per game.

The Rams have gone 2-2 away from home. Rhode Island ranks seventh in the A-10 scoring 29.6 points per game in the paint led by Ines Debroise averaging 10.0.

Princeton makes 45.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.1 percentage points higher than Rhode Island has allowed to its opponents (39.8%). Rhode Island’s 38.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 3.7 percentage points lower than Princeton has given up to its opponents (42.6%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Belker is shooting 46.5% and averaging 14.1 points for the Tigers.

Harsimran Kaur is scoring 10.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Rams.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.