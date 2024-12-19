Rhode Island takes on Saint Francis (PA), looks to end 5-game slide

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-10) at Rhode Island Rams (4-8) Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-10) at Rhode Island Rams (4-8)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Friday, 11 a.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island heads into the matchup with Saint Francis (PA) as losers of five in a row.

The Rams have gone 2-3 at home. Rhode Island has a 3-4 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Red Flash are 2-6 in road games. Saint Francis (PA) is fourth in the NEC with 11.0 assists per game led by Ineivi Plata averaging 3.0.

Rhode Island’s average of 5.9 made 3-pointers per game is 1.5 fewer made shots on average than the 7.4 per game Saint Francis (PA) gives up. Saint Francis (PA) averages 5.2 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.3 more makes per game than Rhode Island gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Anaelle Dutat is averaging 7.3 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.3 steals for the Rams.

Yanessa Boyd is averaging 8.7 points for the Red Flash.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 3-7, averaging 57.7 points, 34.6 rebounds, 13.5 assists, 7.1 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 38.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 55.6 points per game.

Red Flash: 2-8, averaging 48.7 points, 28.5 rebounds, 10.6 assists, 4.7 steals and 1.7 blocks per game while shooting 34.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

