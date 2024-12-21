Rhode Island Rams and the Temple Owls square off in Springfield, Massachusetts

Temple Owls (7-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (10-1) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under…

Temple Owls (7-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (10-1)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rams -2.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Rhode Island square off in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Rams are 10-1 in non-conference play. Rhode Island leads the A-10 averaging 85.7 points and is shooting 47.7%.

The Owls are 7-4 in non-conference play. Temple is 1-1 in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rhode Island’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 44.4% rate from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points higher than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Thomas is scoring 17.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Rams.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. averages 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, scoring 20.8 points while shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

