Rhode Island Rams and the Temple Owls play in Springfield, Massachusetts

Temple Owls (7-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (10-1) Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Rhode Island…

Temple Owls (7-4) vs. Rhode Island Rams (10-1)

Springfield, Massachusetts; Saturday, 6:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Temple and Rhode Island play at MassMutual Center in Springfield, Massachusetts.

The Rams have a 10-1 record in non-conference games. Rhode Island is fifth in the A-10 with 16.2 assists per game led by Sebastian Thomas averaging 6.7.

The Owls have a 7-4 record in non-conference games. Temple has a 1-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Rhode Island’s average of 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 more made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Temple gives up. Temple has shot at a 44.4% clip from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points greater than the 39.4% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarques Lawrence is shooting 41.4% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, while averaging 11.5 points and 3.5 assists.

Jamal Mashburn Jr. is shooting 47.9% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Owls, while averaging 20.8 points.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 9-1, averaging 84.7 points, 38.3 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 6.7 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.2 points per game.

Owls: 6-4, averaging 76.9 points, 34.0 rebounds, 10.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.