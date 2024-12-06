Rhode Island plays Providence following Green’s 26-point game

Providence Friars (6-3) at Rhode Island Rams (8-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces…

Providence Friars (6-3) at Rhode Island Rams (8-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Rhode Island faces Providence after David Green scored 26 points in Rhode Island’s 84-78 win over the Yale Bulldogs.

The Rams have gone 6-0 in home games. Rhode Island is the A-10 leader with 37.9 rebounds per game led by David Fuchs averaging 6.6.

The Friars play their first true road game after going 6-3 to start the season. Providence is fourth in the Big East with 35.7 rebounds per game led by Christ Essandoko averaging 4.8.

Rhode Island makes 50.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 11.4 percentage points higher than Providence has allowed to its opponents (39.5%). Providence has shot at a 43.5% rate from the field this season, 5.9 percentage points higher than the 37.6% shooting opponents of Rhode Island have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Green is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 6.0 rebounds for the Rams.

Jayden Pierre is averaging 13 points for the Friars.

