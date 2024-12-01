Rhode Island hosts Yale after Townsend’s 20-point game

Yale Bulldogs (4-4) at Rhode Island Rams (7-0) Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Rhode…

Yale Bulldogs (4-4) at Rhode Island Rams (7-0)

Kingston, Rhode Island; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Yale visits Rhode Island after Nick Townsend scored 20 points in Yale’s 100-94 loss to the Delaware Fightin’ Blue Hens.

The Rams have gone 5-0 at home. Rhode Island leads the A-10 in rebounding, averaging 37.7 boards. David Fuchs leads the Rams with 6.1 rebounds.

The Bulldogs have gone 1-3 away from home. Yale is third in the Ivy League with 24.9 defensive rebounds per game led by Yassine Gharram averaging 4.9.

Rhode Island makes 52.7% of its shots from the field this season, which is 10.6 percentage points higher than Yale has allowed to its opponents (42.1%). Yale averages 15.4 more points per game (84.8) than Rhode Island allows (69.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jamarques Lawrence averages 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Rams, scoring 11.7 points while shooting 45.7% from beyond the arc.

John Poulakidas averages 3.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Bulldogs, scoring 20.6 points while shooting 47.6% from beyond the arc.

