Reynolds scores 24 as Saint Joseph’s (PA) downs La Salle 82-68

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Erik Reynolds II’s 24 points helped Saint Joseph’s (PA) defeat La Salle 82-68 on Saturday night.

Reynolds shot 10 of 18 from the field, including 1 for 5 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 3 from the line for the Hawks (6-3, 1-0 Atlantic 10 Conference). Xzayvier Brown scored 21 points and added six assists and four steals. Rasheer Fleming had nine points and shot 4 for 10, including 0 for 5 from beyond the arc.

The Explorers (6-4, 0-1) were led by Deuce Jones, who recorded 19 points, four assists and two steals. Corey McKeithan added 15 points and seven rebounds for La Salle. Demetrius Lilley finished with 12 points and seven rebounds.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) took the lead with 5:44 left in the first half and did not give it up. Reynolds led Saint Joseph’s with eight points in the first half to help put them up 33-29 at the break. Brown scored a 16 points in the second half.

