Reynolds leads Saint Joseph’s (PA) against Charleston (SC) after 24-point outing

Charleston (SC) Cougars (6-2) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (6-3, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts Charleston (SC) after Erik Reynolds II scored 24 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 82-68 win against the La Salle Explorers.

The Hawks have gone 3-2 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) is ninth in the A-10 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 6.8.

The Cougars have gone 1-1 away from home. Charleston (SC) has a 1-0 record in one-possession games.

Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is just 0.2 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Charleston (SC) gives up. Charleston (SC) has shot at a 47.2% rate from the field this season, 5.5 percentage points greater than the 41.7% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is shooting 36.0% and averaging 15.9 points for the Hawks.

Ante Brzovic is averaging 19.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Cougars.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

