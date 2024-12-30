Reynolds and Saint Joseph’s (PA) host UMass

UMass Minutemen (5-8) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-4, 1-0 A-10) Philadelphia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s…

UMass Minutemen (5-8) at Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (9-4, 1-0 A-10)

Philadelphia; Tuesday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Joseph’s (PA) hosts UMass after Erik Reynolds II scored 22 points in Saint Joseph’s (PA)’s 76-58 victory over the Delaware State Hornets.

The Hawks have gone 5-3 in home games. Saint Joseph’s (PA) ranks sixth in the A-10 with 24.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Rasheer Fleming averaging 6.9.

The Minutemen are 1-1 in road games. UMass is 3-4 in games decided by at least 10 points.

Saint Joseph’s (PA) makes 45.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.2 percentage points higher than UMass has allowed to its opponents (42.4%). UMass has shot at a 42.6% rate from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points greater than the 40.9% shooting opponents of Saint Joseph’s (PA) have averaged.

The Hawks and Minutemen match up Tuesday for the first time in A-10 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Xzayvier Brown is averaging 15.7 points, 5.1 assists and 1.7 steals for the Hawks.

Jaylen Curry is scoring 13.3 points per game with 3.8 rebounds and 4.5 assists for the Minutemen.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 77.3 points, 33.7 rebounds, 17.5 assists, 7.7 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 66.7 points per game.

Minutemen: 4-6, averaging 72.9 points, 34.9 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 7.8 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 41.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.7 points.

