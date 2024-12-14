Reid leads South Florida against Utah State after 23-point outing

South Florida Bulls (5-4) at Utah State Aggies (9-0, 1-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE:…

South Florida Bulls (5-4) at Utah State Aggies (9-0, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -15.5; over/under is 154

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida faces Utah State after Jayden Reid scored 23 points in South Florida’s 74-72 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Aggies have gone 6-0 in home games. Utah State is the MWC leader with 11.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Karson Templin averaging 2.6.

The Bulls have gone 0-2 away from home. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 25.0 defensive rebounds per game led by Jamille Reynolds averaging 7.3.

Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 45.3% clip from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points higher than the 41.8% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, scoring 18.4 points while shooting 43.1% from beyond the arc.

Reid is averaging 13.8 points, 4.1 assists and 1.5 steals for the Bulls.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.