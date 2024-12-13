Reid leads South Florida against Utah State after 23-point game

South Florida Bulls (5-4) at Utah State Aggies (9-0, 1-0 MWC) Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: South…

South Florida Bulls (5-4) at Utah State Aggies (9-0, 1-0 MWC)

Logan, Utah; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: South Florida visits Utah State after Jayden Reid scored 23 points in South Florida’s 74-72 loss to the Loyola Chicago Ramblers.

The Aggies are 6-0 on their home court. Utah State has a 1-0 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Bulls are 0-2 on the road. South Florida is fourth in the AAC with 14.9 assists per game led by Reid averaging 4.1.

Utah State averages 8.6 made 3-pointers per game, 1.8 more made shots than the 6.8 per game South Florida gives up. South Florida has shot at a 45.3% rate from the field this season, 3.5 percentage points above the 41.8% shooting opponents of Utah State have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ian Martinez is scoring 18.4 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Aggies.

Reid is shooting 49.4% and averaging 13.8 points for the Bulls.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

